The Latest: Syngenta to appeal $218M ...

The Latest: Syngenta to appeal $218M verdict in seed case

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Latest on a Kansas jury's award of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued Syngenta over genetically modified corn seed. : Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta says it will appeal a Kansas federal jury's awarding of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued the company over its introduction of a genetically modified corn seed variety.

Chicago, IL

