The Latest: Syngenta to appeal $218M verdict in seed case
The Latest on a Kansas jury's award of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued Syngenta over genetically modified corn seed. : Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta says it will appeal a Kansas federal jury's awarding of nearly $218 million to Kansas farmers who sued the company over its introduction of a genetically modified corn seed variety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC