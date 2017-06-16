The Latest: Portugal's government cri...

The Latest: Portugal's government criticized for fire deaths

More than 1,500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people. Reinforcements are due to arrive Monday, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union cooperation program.

