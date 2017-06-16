The Latest: Portugal's government criticized for fire deaths
More than 1,500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people. Reinforcements are due to arrive Monday, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union cooperation program.
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|14 hr
|Tina
|1
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|Jun 17
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|Jun 17
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Jun 16
|Tina
|1
|Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|3
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|Jun 15
|andy
|5
|The opioid epidemic is making the fight against...
|Jun 14
|Ronald
|2
