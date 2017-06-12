The Latest: Portugal forest fire death toll rises to 39
A man on the balcony of a house looks up at a forest fire raging on a hillside above the village of Avelar, central Portugal, before sunrise Sunday, June 18, 2017. A number of people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|Sat
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|Sat
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Fri
|Tina
|1
|Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|3
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|Jun 15
|andy
|5
|The opioid epidemic is making the fight against...
|Jun 14
|Ronald
|2
|D2 D6 and JP54 For Sale (Jul '15)
|Jun 14
|krivtsovoil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC