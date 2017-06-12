The Latest: NYC theater refuses to bu...

The Latest: NYC theater refuses to buckle under pressure

The Public Theater says in a statement Monday that it stands "completely behind" its production of "Julius Caesar" which portrays the assassinated title character looking like Donald Trump in a business suit. The nonprofit theater that prides itself on its innovative and challenging work says it is aware that the play has "provoked heated discussion" among audiences, sponsors and supporters.

