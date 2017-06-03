The Latest: Flights resume after plan...

The Latest: Flights resume after plane goes off Texas runway

The Latest on an American Airlines plane that veered off of the runway at the San Antonio airport : Flights have resumed at the San Antonio airport about four hours after operations were suspended because an American Airlines plane got stuck in the mud. San Antonio International Airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey says the plane is still stuck, but the airport got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to open a second commercial runway that was closed for scheduled construction.

Chicago, IL

