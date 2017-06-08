The Latest: First seat changes hands ...

The Latest: First seat changes hands in UK election

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

More than three hours after polls closed in Britain's election, the first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Of the other 20-plus seats that have declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used basketball arcade machine 3 hr sky5216 1
used cinema equipment for sale 3 hr sky5216 1
jumping jellyfish ride 3 hr sky5216 1
swing ship ride for sale 4 hr sky5216 1
home basketball arcade machine 4 hr sky5216 1
jumping trampoline for toddlers 4 hr sky5216 1
best canoe equipment 4 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC