The Latest: First seat changes hands in UK election
More than three hours after polls closed in Britain's election, the first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Of the other 20-plus seats that have declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used basketball arcade machine
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used cinema equipment for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jumping jellyfish ride
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|swing ship ride for sale
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
|home basketball arcade machine
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jumping trampoline for toddlers
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
|best canoe equipment
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC