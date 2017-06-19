The Latest: Belgian PM: station attack could have been worse
Police patrol outside Central Station in Brussels on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G...
|2 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market...
|2 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017
|3 hr
|Tina
|1
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|18 hr
|okimar
|7
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|Jun 19
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC