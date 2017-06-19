The Latest: Belgian PM: station attac...

The Latest: Belgian PM: station attack could have been worse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Police patrol outside Central Station in Brussels on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... 2 hr Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... 2 hr Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 3 hr Tina 1
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 18 hr okimar 7
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC