Tesla Found 'not Guilty' In Fatal May 2016 Crash, Says NTSB

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Tesla [s:TSLA] was found not at fault in the May 2016 fatal crash in which former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown collided with a truck while driving the Model S in autopilot mode, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which issued a 538-page report on Monday. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

