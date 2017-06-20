Tesla Found 'not Guilty' In Fatal May 2016 Crash, Says NTSB
Tesla [s:TSLA] was found not at fault in the May 2016 fatal crash in which former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown collided with a truck while driving the Model S in autopilot mode, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which issued a 538-page report on Monday. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|7 hr
|okimar
|2
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|Jun 17
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|Jun 17
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Jun 16
|Tina
|1
|Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|3
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|Jun 15
|andy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC