Terror attacks strike heart of London...

Terror attacks strike heart of London; 6 people killed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others. The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama greeted by protesters waving Confederate ... (Jul '15) 2 hr Zionista Pork 6
break dance carnival ride Sat sky5216 1
electric paddle boats for sale Sat sky5216 1
double inflatable water slide Sat sky5216 1
indoor amusement park equipment Sat sky5216 1
battery operated children’ s car Sat sky5216 1
kids’ amusement rides for sale Sat sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC