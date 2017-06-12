Target Begins Removing Hampton Creek's Products From Stores
A spokeswoman for the retailer confirmed the decision on Thursday, and said, in a statement: "Pending a full review, Target today started a market withdrawal of Hampton Creek products, which are being removed from Target stores and Target.com." The Target spokeswoman said it received allegations of food safety concerns as well as accusations of manipulation and adulteration of Hampton Creek's products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|2 hr
|Obamacare
|2
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|11
|2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC