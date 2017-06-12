Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape
An Uber driver was sentenced on Tuesday to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney. Muhammad Naveed, 41, had pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state District Court to raping the 22-year--old woman in October 2015.
