Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 yea...

Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An Uber driver was sentenced on Tuesday to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney. Muhammad Naveed, 41, had pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state District Court to raping the 22-year--old woman in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how to start a small logistics company (Aug '10) 3 hr John Boy Walton 62
Global Tokenization Market Size, Status and For... 10 hr Tina 1
Global Text Analytics Market Size, Status and F... 10 hr Tina 1
newest rides for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
seahorse theme carousel for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
inflatable boats for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
used samba balloon ride for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC