Supreme Court hands Redskins a handy ruling in court battle over offensive team name

41 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name. The ruling is a victory for the Asian-American rock band called the Slants , but the case was closely watched for the impact it would have on the separate dispute involving the Washington football team.

