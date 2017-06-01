Spain's top anti-corruption prosecutor resigns
Spain's top anti-corruption prosecutor has resigned after three months following criticism of his handling of certain cases - some involving members of the governing Popular Party - and revelations that his family held an offshore account in Panama. State prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said Thursday that Manuel Moix had resigned for personal reasons.
