Spain's top anti-corruption prosecuto...

Spain's top anti-corruption prosecutor resigns

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Spain's top anti-corruption prosecutor has resigned after three months following criticism of his handling of certain cases - some involving members of the governing Popular Party - and revelations that his family held an offshore account in Panama. State prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said Thursday that Manuel Moix had resigned for personal reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spinning tea cup rides for sale 18 hr sky5216 1
chair swing rides 18 hr sky5216 1
kiddie train track ride 18 hr sky5216 1
Surf’s Up Ride For Sale 18 hr sky5216 1
For sale water park rides 19 hr sky5216 1
UK Carding Community (May '11) 20 hr problem 7
Global Polyphenols Industry Market Research Rep... 21 hr QYResearchNews 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC