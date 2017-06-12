So Are We Getting a Rebound or Not?
It used to be human nature that when folks saw stocks fall apart , they panicked. Now my inbox is filled with "Can we buy them?" Have folks become conditioned to buying every single one-day decline in technology, or do contrarian calls not work in a trend so strong? I believe it's more the former than the latter.
