Ship carrying vehicles on fire off Greek island of Rhodes

Greek authorities say a cargo ship carrying vehicles has caught fire off the island of Rhodes but none of the 32 people on board are in immediate danger. The Merchant Marine Ministry says the blaze broke out Thursday on the Cypriot-flagged Med Star as it was sailing two nautical miles off Rhodes in the Aegean Sea.

