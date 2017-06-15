Ship carrying vehicles on fire off Greek island of Rhodes
Greek authorities say a cargo ship carrying vehicles has caught fire off the island of Rhodes but none of the 32 people on board are in immediate danger. The Merchant Marine Ministry says the blaze broke out Thursday on the Cypriot-flagged Med Star as it was sailing two nautical miles off Rhodes in the Aegean Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|4 hr
|Tina
|1
|paddle boat for kids
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
|small speed boat for sale
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Jellyfish ride for sale
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
|kids electric track train for sale
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
|indoor ride bumper car
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
|backyard riding train for sale
|7 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC