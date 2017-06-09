Self-driving vehicle involved in coll...

Self-driving vehicle involved in collision with San Francisco bicyclist

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reported today. The collision, which the DMV reported as part of its tracking program for autonomous vehicles, involved a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV equipped with autonomous driving technology driving on May 25. The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle, which was driving north on 11th Street, made a left turn onto Mission Street in the outer of two turn lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
paddle boats central park 19 hr sky5216 1
5 person paddle boats 19 hr sky5216 1
amusement ride break dance 19 hr sky5216 1
inflatable water ride for lake 19 hr sky5216 1
17 foot double inflatable water slide 19 hr sky5216 1
childs battery mini car 19 hr sky5216 1
meteor hammer for sale 19 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC