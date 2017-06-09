Self-driving vehicle involved in collision with San Francisco bicyclist

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reported today. The collision, which the DMV reported as part of its tracking program for autonomous vehicles, involved a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV equipped with autonomous driving technology driving on May 25. The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle, which was driving north on 11th Street, made a left turn onto Mission Street in the outer of two turn lanes.

