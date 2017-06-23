Sears closes another 20 stores
Real estate investment trust Seritage, which owns the 20 real estate properties, confirmed the closings- 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - in a government filing Friday. Business Insider posted the list of stores slated to close.
