San Jose: Man dead, woman injured in ...

San Jose: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Santee neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A man is dead and woman was injured in a shooting at a home in the Santee neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to San Jose police. Officers were called about 8:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Creston Lane, off McLaughlin Avenue, for reports of a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bc seafood expo Tue Mona Day 1
Grain Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 Tue Tina 1
Forage Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 Tue Tina 1
News Congress backs bill on customer rights for onli... (Nov '16) Mon Rosedala 6
Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for #13.7 Billion Jun 26 SummerBB8 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Jun 26 Cashhh 38
Meet Black and White Singles For Dating Jun 25 Danawhite 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC