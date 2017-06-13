Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to se...

Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to settle rape story lawsuit

Read more: Fox News

A University of Virginia fraternity chapter has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over a debunked story about a rape on campus. The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity said in a statement on Tuesday that it is "pleased to be able to close the book" on the "ordeal" stemming from the 2014 article "A Rape on Campus."

Chicago, IL

