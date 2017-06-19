Republican Karen Handel Defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia Special Election
With more than 99 percent of the vote counted, Republican Karen Handel was declared the winner in the special congressional election in Georgia on Tuesday, beating Democrat Jon Ossoff, according to media reports and news projections. All eyes were on Georgia Tuesday and the special election that has turned out to be the most expensive House race in American history.
