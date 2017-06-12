Rep. Blackburn Files Bill To Return ISP Regulation To Federal Trade Commission

On May 18, 2017, Representative Marsha Blackburn introduced H.R. 2520 to the House of Representatives, which purports to shift online privacy regulation authority from the Federal Communications Commission to the Federal Trade Commission . The introduction of the Bill by Rep. Blackburn comes on the heels of the issuance of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, which was approved by the FCC in a 2-1 vote, and proposes to reverse the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order classifying Internet service providers as Title II common carriers.

