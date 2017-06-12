Rep. Blackburn Files Bill To Return I...

Rep. Blackburn Files Bill To Return ISP Regulation To Federal Trade Commission

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On May 18, 2017, Representative Marsha Blackburn introduced H.R. 2520 to the House of Representatives, which purports to shift online privacy regulation authority from the Federal Communications Commission to the Federal Trade Commission . The introduction of the Bill by Rep. Blackburn comes on the heels of the issuance of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, which was approved by the FCC in a 2-1 vote, and proposes to reverse the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order classifying Internet service providers as Title II common carriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... 41 min titi 4
Black women dating white men, white women looki... 1 hr irina 5
ferris wheel ride for sale 1 hr sky5216 1
tea cup kiddie ride 1 hr sky5216 1
frog hopper amusement ride 1 hr sky5216 1
pirate ship kiddie ride 1 hr sky5216 1
pirate ship ride 1 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC