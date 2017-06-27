Reminder: Wireless Handset Manufactur...

Reminder: Wireless Handset Manufacturer Due July 17, 2017

All manufacturers of wireless handsets that are used in the delivery of digital commercial mobile radio service , specified in section 20.19 of the Federal Communications Commission's rules, must file, by midnight EDT on Monday, July 17, 2017 ,* FCC Form 655 reporting on the status of the manufacturer's compliance with the FCC's rule 20.19 hearing aid compatible handset requirements. The reporting requirement includes, but is not limited to, identifying the number of handsets tested for hearing aid compliance and the number of compliant handset models offered to service providers as well as providing information regarding noncompliant handset models, the status of product labeling, and outreach efforts.

