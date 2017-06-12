Refrigerator Started London Tower Fire That Killed 79

A deadly fire that killed at least 79 people in a London tower block started in a Whirlpool Corp. fridge and spread at "unexpected speed" through the building's exterior cladding, police said, indicating they'll pursue charges if criminal offenses are identified. "We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter onwards," Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said on Friday in a press briefing.

