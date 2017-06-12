Refrigerator Started London Tower Fir...

Refrigerator Started London Tower Fire That Killed 79

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A deadly fire that killed at least 79 people in a London tower block started in a Whirlpool Corp. fridge and spread at "unexpected speed" through the building's exterior cladding, police said, indicating they'll pursue charges if criminal offenses are identified. "We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter onwards," Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said on Friday in a press briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rotary Piling Rig, Squeezing Under Reamer, Diap... 1 hr xcmgreman 1
Foundation Construction Machinery, Drilling Flu... 1 hr xcmgreman 1
Horizontal Directional Drilling, Mait, Soilmec ... 2 hr xcmgreman 1
China Foundation Machinery, Environmental Machi... 2 hr xcmgreman 1
How do you report crime on the map 2 hr Anita Lynn 1
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... 12 hr Obamacare 2
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... Thu BHM5267 11
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC