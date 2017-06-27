Rate hike plans may need rethink if i...

Rate hike plans may need rethink if inflation wanes - Fed's Harker

The Fed may have to rethink its interest rate hike plans if inflation continues to wane, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday. "My forecast is for the ceasing of reinvestment this year and possibly one more rate increase, but if we start to see inflation continue to deteriorate ... then I would revisit that.

Chicago, IL

