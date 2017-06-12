Q&A: More questions than answers on l...

Q&A: More questions than answers on legal pot in Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The drug sellers aren't the problem when it comes to the highly anticipated launch of Nevada's recreational marijuana industry. It's the distributors who have muddled plans to allow people to light up July 1. A judge blocked the state's plan to license existing medical marijuana dispensaries to act as their own middlemen, saying alcohol distributors get the first shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 5 hr BHM5267 11
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... 13 hr Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... 13 hr Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 13 hr Tina 1
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC