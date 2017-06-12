Q&A: More questions than answers on legal pot in Nevada
The drug sellers aren't the problem when it comes to the highly anticipated launch of Nevada's recreational marijuana industry. It's the distributors who have muddled plans to allow people to light up July 1. A judge blocked the state's plan to license existing medical marijuana dispensaries to act as their own middlemen, saying alcohol distributors get the first shot.
