Q&A: A look at Takata's bankruptcy an...

Q&A: A look at Takata's bankruptcy and air bag recalls

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this May 10, 2017 photo, a visitor walks past the logo of Takata Corp. at a Toyota showroom in Tokyo. Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo on Monday, June 26, 2017 and the U.S., drowned in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meet Black and White Singles For Dating 10 hr Danawhite 4
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... 11 hr dana 5
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 14 hr Dollas 36
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Sat Miss rivers 109
Rotary Piling Rig, Squeezing Under Reamer, Diap... Fri xcmgreman 1
Foundation Construction Machinery, Drilling Flu... Fri xcmgreman 1
Horizontal Directional Drilling, Mait, Soilmec ... Fri xcmgreman 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC