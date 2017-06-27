Proofpoint CEO: Be Prepared for More Ransomware Attacks Like Petya
The Petya ransomware scourge that blasted businesses in the Ukraine and spread throughout Europe and into Asia and the Pacific focused attention on the importance of securing email systems, which are a favorite target of cyber extortionists. "The most common way to deliver ransomware has been through some form of email-based attack," said Gary Steele, founder and CEO of email-security-specialist Proofpoint Inc. .
