Proofpoint CEO: Be Prepared for More ...

Proofpoint CEO: Be Prepared for More Ransomware Attacks Like Petya

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The Petya ransomware scourge that blasted businesses in the Ukraine and spread throughout Europe and into Asia and the Pacific focused attention on the importance of securing email systems, which are a favorite target of cyber extortionists. "The most common way to deliver ransomware has been through some form of email-based attack," said Gary Steele, founder and CEO of email-security-specialist Proofpoint Inc. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UnderGround BlackMarket﻿ For Serious Car... (Apr '13) 19 min Zhiqi 4
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 30 min truth talk to AIPAC 12
bc seafood expo Tue Mona Day 1
Grain Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 Tue Tina 1
Forage Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 Tue Tina 1
News Congress backs bill on customer rights for onli... (Nov '16) Mon Rosedala 6
Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for #13.7 Billion Jun 26 SummerBB8 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC