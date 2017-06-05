Pound Falls as Moody's Warns Election...

Pound Falls as Moody's Warns Election is 'Credit Negative'

The pound has extended losses as the fall out from last week's election continues, with a rating agency saying the uncertainty poses a threat to Britain's credit rating. The pound was down 0.37% against the dollar at $1.27007 Monday at 11:15 BST, after falling more than 2% on Friday when the election results were known.

