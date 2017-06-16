Oil prices extend losses
Employees close a valve of a pipe at a PetroChina refinery in Lanzhou, Gansu province. Crude prices continued their retreat on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|3 hr
|okimar
|7
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|13 hr
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|13 hr
|emilyliu009
|1
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|Jun 17
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|Jun 17
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Jun 16
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC