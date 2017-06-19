Oil Prey for `Hungry' Bears as Invest...

Oil Prey for `Hungry' Bears as Investors Drop Bets on Rally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Hedge funds cut bets on rising West Texas Intermediate crude prices by 31 percent in the week ended June 20, pushing their net bullish position to the lowest in 10 months just as the U.S. benchmark slipped into a bear market. Wagers on declining prices reached a new high for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 2 hr Cashhh 38
Meet Black and White Singles For Dating 14 hr Danawhite 4
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... 14 hr dana 5
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Sat Miss rivers 109
Rotary Piling Rig, Squeezing Under Reamer, Diap... Fri xcmgreman 1
Foundation Construction Machinery, Drilling Flu... Fri xcmgreman 1
Horizontal Directional Drilling, Mait, Soilmec ... Fri xcmgreman 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC