Number Of Presumed Dead In London Apartment Fire Rises To 79

18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The number of people presumed dead after last week's massive apartment fire in London has risen to 79, Metropolitan Police said Monday. "Of that 79, we have formally identified five people," Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said at a press briefing, adding that the tally could change.

