Netflix contradicts prior statement, says it will a never outgrowa net neutrality fight

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings said net neutrality wasn't the company's "primary battle" last month. Now, the company joined other tech companies in protest of proposed net neutrality deregulations.

