Nasdaq Composite Closed Below 50-day Moving Average First Time In 2 1/2 Months

The Nasdaq Composite closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time in 2 1/2 months, but chart watchers may be reluctant to declare a breakdown of the short-term uptrend. The index fell 1.4% to 6,144.35, while the 50-day MA, which many use as a guide to the short-term trend, came in at 6,149.36.

