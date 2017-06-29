Nasdaq Composite Closed Below 50-day ...

Nasdaq Composite Closed Below 50-day Moving Average First Time In 2 1/2 Months

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Nasdaq Composite closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time in 2 1/2 months, but chart watchers may be reluctant to declare a breakdown of the short-term uptrend. The index fell 1.4% to 6,144.35, while the 50-day MA, which many use as a guide to the short-term trend, came in at 6,149.36.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Global Makeup Mirrors Sales Market Report 2017 4 hr Tina 1
Global HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna Sales Mar... 4 hr Tina 1
Global Dietary Polysaccharide Maltodextrin Sale... 4 hr Tina 1
UnderGround BlackMarket﻿ For Serious Car... (Apr '13) 21 hr Zhiqi 4
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 21 hr truth talk to AIPAC 12
bc seafood expo Jun 27 Mona Day 1
Grain Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 Jun 27 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC