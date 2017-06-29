Nasdaq Composite Closed Below 50-day Moving Average First Time In 2 1/2 Months
The Nasdaq Composite closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time in 2 1/2 months, but chart watchers may be reluctant to declare a breakdown of the short-term uptrend. The index fell 1.4% to 6,144.35, while the 50-day MA, which many use as a guide to the short-term trend, came in at 6,149.36.
