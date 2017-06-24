More Than 140 Feared Lost In Devastat...

More Than 140 Feared Lost In Devastating China Landslide

Read more: Fox News

As many as 120 people were believed to be buried in southwestern China following a landslide on Saturday devastated a mountain village in Sichuan province, according to local reports. The landslide occurred at 6 a.m. local time, the Chinese state-run broadcaster China Central Television reported.

