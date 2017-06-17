Mississippi shipyard wins $3B contrac...

Mississippi shipyard wins $3B contract for assault ship

Read more: Fox News

The U.S. Navy will pay Huntington Ingalls Industries $3 billion to design and build an amphibious assault ship at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. Construction is set to begin in late 2018 on the Bougainville, which will be capable of launching Marine Corps landing craft at water level, and accommodating helicopters and fighter planes on its flight deck.

Chicago, IL

