Mind-Blowing Tesla and Nvidia Projections on Wall Street Could Be Signaling One Terrifying Thing

The high-flying tech sector had its fair share of ups and downs in the market this week, with plenty of news about Apple's next iPhone, Alibaba's big growth plans and some extremely bullish calls on Tesla Motors and Nvidia . Shares of the 'FANG' stocks hit all-time highs earlier in the week, although they sold off on Friday, pushing several major indexes lower .

