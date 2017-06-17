Merkel: Pope urged her to fight for P...

Merkel: Pope urged her to fight for Paris climate deal

20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Pope Francis encouraged her to work to preserve the Paris climate accord despite the U.S. withdrawal and shared her aim to "bring down walls," and not build them. Merkel and Francis met for about 40 minutes Saturday in the Apostolic Palace, focusing on the Group of 20 summit that Germany is hosting in Hamburg on July 7-8.

Chicago, IL

