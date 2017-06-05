Marty Stern: Hot-Button Issues Facing...

Marty Stern: Hot-Button Issues Facing the FCC - More than Net Neutrality

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

While Net Neutrality remains the highest profile issue involving the Federal Communications Commission, the FCC continues to receive a significant volume of comments from industry officials and lobbying groups about a range of other topics. The FCC's staff has received more than 170 ex parte filings in recent weeks, according to a new Law360 article .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
paddle boats central park 5 hr sky5216 1
5 person paddle boats 5 hr sky5216 1
amusement ride break dance 5 hr sky5216 1
inflatable water ride for lake 5 hr sky5216 1
17 foot double inflatable water slide 5 hr sky5216 1
childs battery mini car 5 hr sky5216 1
meteor hammer for sale 5 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC