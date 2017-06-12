Man pleads guilty after fatal shooting at TI show venue

In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Shanduke McPhatter, left, brother of Ronald McPhatter, and his mother Rose McPhatter, right, are surrounded by supporters during a news conference outside of Irving Plaza Thursday, May 26, 2016, in New York. Ronald McPhatter, 33, was fatally shot and others were injured in the shooting at Irving Plaza before a T.I. concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.