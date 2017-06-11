Low-cost grocery chain Aldi plans mor...

Low-cost grocery chain Aldi plans more US stores

Low-cost grocery chain Aldi says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years, meaning more competition for traditional grocers, Walmart and organics-focused chains like Whole Foods. The German company focuses on private-label goods, like Trader Joe's does - so no Kraft macaroni and cheese - and has 1,650 stores in the United States.

