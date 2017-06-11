Low-cost grocery chain Aldi plans more US stores
Low-cost grocery chain Aldi says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years, meaning more competition for traditional grocers, Walmart and organics-focused chains like Whole Foods. The German company focuses on private-label goods, like Trader Joe's does - so no Kraft macaroni and cheese - and has 1,650 stores in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|water pedal bikes for sale
|9 hr
|sky5216
|1
|fun fairground rides
|9 hr
|sky5216
|1
|For Sale Funfair Ride
|9 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Used paddle boats
|9 hr
|sky5216
|1
|amusement rides kayak
|9 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jump trampoline indoor amusement equipment
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
|crazy jump trampoline
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC