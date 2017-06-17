London Terror Attack: Election Week Begins in Sombre Mood; Police Arrests Continue

U.K. politicians resumed election campaigning Monday following the weekend's deadly terrorist attack in London, with leaders likely to focus the final days of debate into Thursday's vote on national security. The Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties had suspended national campaigning Sunday after the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks as mark of respect for the seven people killed and 48 injured, but resumed criticism of each other's security polices Monday as Prime Minister Theresa May vowed that "enough is enough" in the wake of the country's third terrorist atrocity in as many months.

