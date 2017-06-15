LA County leaders mull how to spend $355 million a year to fight homelessness
A homeless person camps out in a makeshift tent near the intersection of 6th and San Julian Streets. Mayor Garcetti outlined his plan to end veterans' homelessness in Los Angeles in 2015 on the same day the city and county began its annual homeless count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|water pedal bikes for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|fun fairground rides
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|For Sale Funfair Ride
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Used paddle boats
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|amusement rides kayak
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jump trampoline indoor amusement equipment
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
|crazy jump trampoline
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC