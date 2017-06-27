June 2017 FCC Meeting Recap: FCC Seek...

June 2017 FCC Meeting Recap: FCC Seeks to Exempt Threatening Calls...

At its June 22, 2017 Open Meeting, commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission voted to start a proceeding that will consider proposed changes to the agency's rules regarding Caller ID privacy. Specifically, the FCC's notice of proposed rulemaking proposes to revise its rules in section 64.1601 to allow law enforcement and interested parties to obtain access to blocked caller information in cases of threatening phone calls.

Chicago, IL

