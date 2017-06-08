Jobless benefits claims fall by 10,00...

Jobless benefits claims fall by 10,000 to 245,000

18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that claims for jobless aid fell by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000 last week. The less-volatile, four-week average rose by 2,250 to 242,000.

