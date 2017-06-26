Jared Kushner Got $285 Million Loan From Deutsche Bank Ahead of Election Day
Evidence of wider ties between Deutsche Bank and President Donald Trump's family and businesses is emerging after a report that the German bank lent Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner $285 million ahead of the presidential election. Deutsche Bank finalized a $285 million loan to Kushner's real estate company a month ahead of Election Day, The Washington Post reported late Sunday.
