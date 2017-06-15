I've been working from home for 7 mon...

I've been working from home for 7 months and I've saved...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

About seven months ago, I relocated from New York City to Los Angeles and started working remotely for Business Insider. I'm originally from California, and the lure of year-round sun and the Pacific Ocean finally got the best of me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
paddle boats central park 22 hr sky5216 1
5 person paddle boats 22 hr sky5216 1
amusement ride break dance 22 hr sky5216 1
inflatable water ride for lake 22 hr sky5216 1
17 foot double inflatable water slide 22 hr sky5216 1
childs battery mini car 22 hr sky5216 1
meteor hammer for sale 22 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC