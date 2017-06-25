Italy Commits Up to $19 Billion for Veneto Banks Liquidation
Italy will commit as much as 17 billion euros to clean up of two failed banks in one of its wealthiest regions and support the takeover of their good assets by The government will initially provide Milan-based Intesa with about 5.2 billion euros to allow it to take on Veneto Banca SpA assets without hurting capital ratios, Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said after an emergency cabinet meeting in Rome on Sunday. The European Commission said it approved the plan and that it's in-line with state-aid rules.
