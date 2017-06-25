Italy Commits Up to $19 Billion for V...

Italy Commits Up to $19 Billion for Veneto Banks Liquidation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Italy will commit as much as 17 billion euros to clean up of two failed banks in one of its wealthiest regions and support the takeover of their good assets by The government will initially provide Milan-based Intesa with about 5.2 billion euros to allow it to take on Veneto Banca SpA assets without hurting capital ratios, Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said after an emergency cabinet meeting in Rome on Sunday. The European Commission said it approved the plan and that it's in-line with state-aid rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meet Black and White Singles For Dating 7 hr Danawhite 4
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... 7 hr dana 5
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 10 hr Dollas 36
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Sat Miss rivers 109
Rotary Piling Rig, Squeezing Under Reamer, Diap... Fri xcmgreman 1
Foundation Construction Machinery, Drilling Flu... Fri xcmgreman 1
Horizontal Directional Drilling, Mait, Soilmec ... Fri xcmgreman 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,120 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC