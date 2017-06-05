Iran Arrests 5 Suspects in Parliament Attack
Iran announced that it has arrested five people suspected to be connected to Wednesday's terrorist attack on the country's parliament in Tehran and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iran called a "rare" occurrence in the country.
