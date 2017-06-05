Iran Arrests 5 Suspects in Parliament...

Iran Arrests 5 Suspects in Parliament Attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Iran announced that it has arrested five people suspected to be connected to Wednesday's terrorist attack on the country's parliament in Tehran and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iran called a "rare" occurrence in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
battery operated car for child 1 hr sky5216 1
child's battery operated car 1 hr sky5216 1
electric ferris wheel 1 hr sky5216 1
good quality tea cup ride 1 hr sky5216 1
amusement park teacup ride 1 hr sky5216 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 7 hr Cashhh 33
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... 11 hr Defeat radical Mu... 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC