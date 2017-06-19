'I'm glad he got shot': Democratic Pa...

'I'm glad he got shot': Democratic Party official fired after...

A volunteer co-chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party's technology committee was fired after he made a derogatory reference to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was wounded in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice last week. "I'm glad he got shot," Montag allegedly said, according to The Post.

