'I'm glad he got shot': Democratic Party official fired after...
A volunteer co-chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party's technology committee was fired after he made a derogatory reference to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was wounded in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice last week. "I'm glad he got shot," Montag allegedly said, according to The Post.
