HSBC Accused of Foreign Exchange Mani...

HSBC Accused of Foreign Exchange Manipulation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

British financial services firm HSBC is facing a lawsuit over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange. The bank's traders are being accused of manipulating the markets for their profit more than a decade ago, according to the Financial Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... 1 min Defeat radical Mu... 2
Track Bolt, Bridge Bolt, Anchor Bolt, Fish Bolt... 13 hr railfastening 1
Railway Bolt, Fish Plate, Sleeper Screw, Rail J... 13 hr railfastening 1
China Fastening System, Screw Spike, Rail Clip,... 13 hr railfastening 1
Tension Clamp, Tram Fastening, Metro Fastening ... 13 hr railfastening 1
Railway Fastening System, Track Bolt 13 hr railfastening 1
What are Non wovens ? 21 hr bbwecare 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC